Logline: She died in his arms a hundred years ago--Can he save her this time?Dead Again meets Dirty Harry as a Metro cop living on the edge slowly realizes an attractive reporter trying to expose his alleged brutality is his love from a previous life.Synopsis: An attractive woman in her 30’s comes home to her upscale townhouse late at night as two ski masked attackers rappel off the roof and crash through her picture window, A fire fight erupts and she makes it to the bedroom where she wrestles an ornate silver engraved 45 automatic from her lingerie drawer dropping one of the would be killers. But before she can cap the other, he draws a bead on her and….In a cavalry barrack in 1866, a captain wakes from his prophetic, reoccurring nightmare in a sweat, sits up abruptly and aims an ornate silver engraved Colt .44 revolver at the nightmare in order to save the beautiful woman in her strange surroundings. He is a Custer-like officer who runs a garrison that protects settles from marauding Indians.His strong leadership and charismatic demeanor are quickly established as he handles skirmishes with the Indians harassing wagon trains passing though. One such train gives us our first act story beat as a beautiful woman with long blonde hair and a striking manor climbs down from a wagon as he arrives to greet them. THE SAME WOMAN FROM HIS REOCCURRING NIGHTMARE.Needless to say he is shocked and pleased and a romantic interlude proceeds wherein he woos her and they fall desperately in love. But alas, she is a mail order bride contracted to a Gold Country Miner in California so she upholds her honor against her emotions and leaves with the wagon train.Just before dawn he awakes from the same nightmare but this time she is shooting at Indians. He forms his troops and rides hard to where the wagon train is under attack but before his men can prevail she is shot and dies in his arms, whispering, “Another time perhaps.”In a headstrong rage he rides into the Indians and is fatally shot. As his horse carries him away his life ebbs and we go CLOSE ON HIS EYES then PULL BACK on the SAME ACTOR, clean shaven with short hair and in a Metropolitan mounted police uniform riding into a big city riot with a grim look and swinging baton.Meet present day officer at the page 15 story beat. In his holster we see the same engraved scroll work automatic pistol the woman in the opening scene used to fight off her ski masked attackers.During the remainder of Act 1 we explore the ugly underworld this cynical cop faces and one particular drug lord that has plagued and eluded him for years. Into this maelstrom of sub genre of society enters an upcoming newspaper reporter doing a story on Police harassment. The woman from the opening shoot out scene and the same actor as the wagon train woman.My script is an action/adventure love story: A Dead Again meets The Last Boy Scout, if you would. It is the about a man and a woman whose love is so strong it bridges the gap of almost two centuries.It is about an old homeless relic who believes he's the reincarnation of a famous historical figure and is intent on proving it.It is about a vicious villain who confronts this undaunted trio in order to correct what he feels are past transgressions--a 150 year old vendetta.A San Francisco Police Captain is called The Fifth Horseman of the Apocalypse: Apathy--because there is nothing he cares about. Why? He lost the only thing he really loved sometime ago and since that tragedy, he has created a hard shell of cynicism and indifference that is finally challenged by the very persona of the woman he let die in his arms.The film centers on how he regains his character, self esteem and his love as he moves through a series of remarkable, action packed events.