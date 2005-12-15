Logline: While exploring an inland sea, a Spanish galleon runs aground and is lost in the shifting sands that eventually become the southern California desert. Centuries latter, a father and son search for a modern day treasure hunter who has fractured time on his quest for the legendary treasure ship.The daugher of a famous singer is an acquaintance and has been a great help. Two weeks after she read an early draft of my script, I received personal phone calls from both Arnold Swarzenegger and Steven Segal. They said they loved it and to stay by the phone. That was February 04, and since that time Arnold has become extremely busy. But there is still hope, as I have been watching his recent poll ratings. Steven called me from Hong Kong that same week, but with his New York Mafia troubles and his career taking a turn, he may not get back.Synopsis: In 1612, Spain commissions a galleon to bring riches from the new world to an empire ravaged by plague and poverty. Seeking a safer route free of pirates and buccaneers, she enters a vast inland sea, and soon becomes trapped in what will eventually become the southern California desert.