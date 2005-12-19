What is there about callgirls that make them so fascinating to men? Especially in the viewing and reading about them. Even the esteemed Gabriel Garcia Marques has fallen to the impulse, in probably his last novel: Memories of My Melancholy Whores.In my years in the hotel business in San Francisco there was one I knew who was the most fascinating of them all.A blonde & beautiful courtesan extraordinaire--bright & witty & can analyze a financial report.Obsessive-compulsive for economic independence, she courts danger in a relationship that almost becomes fatal. But she survives, undeterred, and sets her sights on higher goals.(Incidentally, I am a Canadian; worth some production points, Iunderstand.)