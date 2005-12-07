Logline:A dying old man passes on a long lost, Knights Templar secret...the existence of a magical bridge. One man, his daughter and escapee brother are on the run to the bridge of time and the mythical treasure of the ages...Genre:Adventure/fantasySYNOPSIS:On Earth, there is but only one time, one place and one life, or is there...Man has always dreamed down throughout the Centuries, always searched the seas, sought the answer in the Heavens, for the treasures of the ages and for himself...but now we need each other.One man, a forty Seven year old Scottish ex-rock musician and ex-con is happily running his craft shop in the Highlands of Scotland and awaits the arrival of his seventeen year old daughter to join him for the weekend. A weekend which will change their lives forever...for his fifty four year old brother is still a con and still on the lookout for one big score but now on the run and undertaken to carry out a dying old man's last wish...A wish to find the wealth which lies beyond human comprehension. The ultimate treasure which has proved elusive through the ages and where even the skies flow with jewels, coins and medallions. For the old man has seen it with his own eyes in...the magical bridge.The old man divulges a long lost and life long Templar secret that the mythical bridge that sleeps, lies at a sacred site which can be conjured back up from the mists of time and holds the untold of riches from human history...The musician, his daughter, and his borther set out on an age old quest through the glens and mountains of ancient Scotland. But they are on the run and in disguise with many people hot on their trail...The Government, the Police, two angry husbands and the Knights Templars. Can they reach their goal, find the sacred site and open the gateway into this mythical lost land...A comic tale unfolds of adventure, the search for treasure and the wisdom of the ancients, but the world is waiting and time is finally running out. The whole of civilisation depends on two sinners and the truth or will our future hopes and dreams disappear with the bridge forever...