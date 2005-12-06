What do you get when you put Scrooge in a sequined dress?You get a spoiled pop star whose Christmas season is anything but joyous. I would like to submit my script, a holiday fantasy screenplay, to your company.A self-centered diva wants everything her way and demands that everyone around her put Christmas on hold for her career.Enter an angel in search of her wings with just one assignment- drag the scrooge-like diva into the spirit of season.With a snap of her fingers, the angel and the diva change places. While the singer sees Christmas through the eyes of the less fortunate, the angel gets busy changing the singer's world.