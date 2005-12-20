Hello,Being an Israeli (American) writer & director (and thus, a Jew), let me first apologize up front for belonging to a media-strong ethnic minority. Please don’t hold it against me.Blowing my own horn for a minute, if I may, I’ll have to say I’m a genuine bad boy, who thinks, writes and acts totally different. Well, a rehabilitated, settled bad boy, anyway.Cynical thriller comedy. A high-class call girl sleeps with a mysterious big shot blindfolded, and the condom is torn. Only her slick pimp knows the identity of the client, a big time mob boss. The gangster is son-less, has four daughters and craving for a male heir. When she informs her pimp she’s pregnant, the genius puts two and two together and the fun begins.He ‘confesses’ to his call girl about his love and persuades her to marry him and keep the baby. On the other hand, the mob boss gives his lawful wife a last chance and impregnates her. The two births take place at the same time in different hospitals. We learn to know one of the women gave birth to a baby boy, yet we don’t quite know whom.__________The first atheistic biblical Animation series. Ever.Now in color!__________Children get kidnapped all over the country. A month later they are found on the street corner, not a scratch on them. They reunite with their loving families.The only problem is: they miss their kidnapper.