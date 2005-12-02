LOGLINE:A ski resort mistakenly frees the prehistoric iceman from an icy tomb. The iceman begins a rampage of hunting, killing, and eating humans.SYNOPSIS:As the Ice Age begins, embracing the world in a shroud of ice, the iceman makes his terrifying entrance by beginning a rampage of hunting, killing, and eating cavemen. The cavemen decide that the iceman must be stopped and they decide to bury him in a remote cave. While waiting for an ice storm to pass, the iceman devours the cavemen, but subsequently discovers that the ice storm has entombed him. The only record of the iceman is a cave drawing, residing with the entombed iceman.In present day, a ski resort is being built on a picturesque mountain slope. Construction workers open the remote cave and unknowingly release the iceman from his icy tomb, with the iceman beginning a new reign of terror.A budding Anthropologist discovers that the teeth marks on the bones of cavemen match the teeth marks on recent victims. He deciphers the cave drawing and tries to warn people that the iceman is responsible for the recent killings.His father is the resort developer, who fights to finish the ski resort, while dismissing the existence of the iceman.The Anthropologist enlists the support of a crusty old tracker, the local Sheriff, and a Forest Ranger in hunting down the iceman. Using the Anthropologist as bait, the iceman is lured into a trap. In a suspenseful moment the iceman is frozen using the ski resort's snow-making machines. The world is safe.The developer turns the iceman into an exhibit at the grand opening of the ski resort. As everyone is basking in the spotlight of having stopped the iceman forever, the ice holding the iceman captive starts to melt.