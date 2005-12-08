Dear Ladies and Gentlemen:Our gal had always been a strange sister, so when a fairy met our gal's fairy godmother for the upcoming ball, she didn't think much of it. Sure, the fairy godmother was mean and drank scotch, but then again, the lead was a personal injury lawyer, so allowances had to be made about her mental stability.After refusing to go the ball and disgust the prince with her appearance, the first fairy wakes to find her roommate dead and the lawyer still thirsty for blood. With the first strike of midnight, she's gone and the fairy's bleeding. Kill or be killed, the ghosts finally convince her. Armed with only her shoes, the fairy has to survive the ball, ignore the prince, and kill her sister to stay alive.Nicer than the ghosts in The Sixth Sense, more honest than Cinderella, and bloody as Scream's little sister, my script is a fairy tale willing to bleed its way to the ball.