Synopsis: Two filmmakers and a cameraman give you a “real” and “un-cut” look by “taking matters into their own hands“, investigating the most haunted locations in historic parts of Nevada proving to the government(who cover-up the existence of Area 51/ aliens, ironically in Nevada) and people world-wide that ghosts exist by what they’ve unexpectedly caught on film:…voices…a full-bodied apparition…orbs…a possession at a séance…active poltergeists…and a plethora of unexplained phenomena pack this powerful and controversial film. This film builds in intensity from the beginning to end, as the small crew & cast visit locations with an increased history of hauntings from the previous investigation…The finale is a true horror-shocker when the filmmakers are pad-locked for an entire night inside the Goldfield Hotel; featured in 2001 on “Scariest Places on Earth”- Fox TV...what happens there will ask... “Now do you believe?"