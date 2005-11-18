Dear Sirs,I would like to see if you would consider reading my script, a supernatural thriller.My script tells the story of a college student who falls in love with a young woman whose dreams foretell the future. When she dreams of her imminent murder, he must solve a series of mystic riddles and defeat a sinister occult society, in a race against time to save her life.The themes of my script range from lucid dreaming, precognitive nightmares and astral projection, to 19th century paintings, romantic poetry and occult Tarot cards.