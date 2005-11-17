We would like to submit the details of our screenplay for your review.Thank you very much for your consideration and response.This script is in the style of "Blazing Saddles Meets Brighton Beach Memoirs".SYNOPSIS: Modeled around the exploits of a young Mel Brook-like Character and his friends living in a neighborhood where everybody is crazy. (Mel actually grew-up in Brighton Beach). Friends include a Gene-Wilder-type character and a Gilbert Gottfried-type character.Much of the screenplay is skit-comedy as with movies such "And Now For Something Completely Different" from Monty Python. Each skit includes the friends in a different situation, such as:Getting lost on W.D. Road in Plattsburgh where "Uncle Charlie" from "My Three Sons committed cattle mutilations;Getting thrown out of Lenny's Clam Bar in Queens for repeatedly "Asking for Frankie and Getting a Free Glass of Wine On the House";Playing basketball with the Morlocks at Lincoln High School Night Center;Mistakenly joining an Al-Qaeda College House Plan and going though "Pledge Week"Developing James Brown Big Dance Number "I'm Living With Meschugana Tuchus"