LoglineIn this comedy thriller, the theft of her Lean Cuisine from the office kitchenette sends a disillusioned pharmaceutical employee on a quest for revenge that involves murder, mayhem and hypoglycemia.SynopsisThe glamorous façade of the pharmaceutical industry has crumbled for our heroine, a thirty-something marketing professional living in suburban Philadelphia. Disillusioned by the industry and office politics, things finally come to a head during a late-night work session when someone steals her Lean Cuisine from the office freezer. In the process of hunting down the culprit, she unwittingly witnesses a murder — or does she? With the help of her friends, she tracks down the truth about what she saw and about herself. Quirky and irreverent, my script serves up an inside look at the dirty underbelly of the pharmaceutical industry.