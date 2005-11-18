I write in regards to my full-length screenplay, which I would like for you to consider. Spoof comedy would best classify the work as it is a take off from many of the popular sci-fi and fantasy movies of the past three decades. Though the story is driven by pop-culture humor, the story can stand on its own.Logline: What do you get when a midget-wizard from earth mates with the universe's most heralded intergalactic knight? You get a less than immaculate heir to the title of world savior.Synopsis: Rife with spoof comedy and clichés, our hero's past resurfaces when he receives his acceptance letter to Pigmole's School of Witchcraft and Conartistry seven years late at the age of 18. Gambling his way to earth with his alcoholic uncle, his lifelong guardian after an evil villain killed his parents, he finds that that same villain means to finish the job and someone close to him is going to help him. If that were not enough to deal with, he has not inherited either of his parents' powers and his classmates are 7 years his juniors. We couldn't make this stuff up, but, oh, we just did.