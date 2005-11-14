Dear Hollywood Execs,If you were to take a gifted little girl suppressed by controlling parents, add a pair of glasses she believes to be magic, a curious adventurous cat, an ATM bandit on the loose, a fateful collision must occur. A girl and her cat take on a course of apprehending the bandit who is causing quite the stir in Seattle (could be any major city).My script becomes a delightful children's action adventure film in which children and cats appear smarter than adults. This script could be shot live action or animated with equally fabulous results.This property could easily become a "babysitter" DVD appreciated by parents for its upbeat message and G rating. The script is charming and with a cute little girl (like Dakota Fanning or whoever you think is cute) and an Abyssinian cat, it's hard for this project to miss.To take a look at a one page blurb, a treatment or the 85 page script, please send an e-mail or call. I'd prefer to send treatments in pdf attachments. The script can be sent over in a pdf or by post.I look forward to hearing from you. Please respond soon. This one will go fast.Cheers,The WriterWriter/Astrologer