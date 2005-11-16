My script is a roaring action drama by previously published writer whose screenwriting has also sold. This spec property is available for acquisition/development and I'd be happy to send you a copy for review."A wannabe fighter pilot hires a war buddy ace to create new, extreme flying-motorcycle planes for airshow dogfights in this CGI-driven action drama. Sons vie for victory, love, and dad's respect. When the younger son takes his title away, the older turns outlaw and is used by the evil ace to a tragic end. Mix Death Of A Salesman, East Of Eden, and Rollerball on wings."Would you like to see it?