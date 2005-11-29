LOGLINE: A single woman bets her three married friends that she can find a date anywhere in the USA in time for a charity ball.SUMMARY: A twenty-eight year old woman wakes up in the middle of the night with severe abdominal pressure. After a series of grueling medical tests – all negative, her doctor tells her that she’s worrying too much and that what she really needs is a man. Incensed over this “medical” advice, she complains to her three married friends, who agree with the doctor. Insisting that the lack of a male companion is not her problem, she claims that finding a man is easy. She makes a $10,000 bet with her three Nashville friends that she can find a date anywhere in the USA in time for the Begonia Ball, which is four days away. Her friends send her to Texas, where she searches desperately for a handsome prince to take to the ball.