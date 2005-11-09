Gail Russell was one of Hollywood's most beautiful women. Possessed of a beauty that transcends the ages, she became a star at 19. She starred with John Wayne at 25 and had her star on Hollywood Boulevard at 27. Dead at 35. Gail Russell never wanted to be an actress, but no one would listen. They were too mesmerized by her beauty, but she was never strong enough to say 'no,' not even to the vodka that ultimately killed her. While biopic Dark Angel is about 1940 -50s actress, Gail Russell, her sad and tragic story is as timely today as it was at the time of her death in 1961. No work of fiction could be as compelling.